Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $471,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 170.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $247,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,846 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,802,162 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $177,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,518,718 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $211,248,000 after buying an additional 214,551 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

