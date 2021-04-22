Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $123.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $129.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of -106.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

