Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Stock Position Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $199,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forma Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

