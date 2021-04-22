Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after buying an additional 3,958,893 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after buying an additional 151,736 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

