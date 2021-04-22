Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce sales of $32.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.71 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $31.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $143.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.70 billion to $146.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $153.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $151.80 billion to $156.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

NYSE F traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 49,388,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,269,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of -293.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 59,895 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 200,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

