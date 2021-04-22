Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.45 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. Analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

