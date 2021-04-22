FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $12.06

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $11.52. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 1,240 shares.

FLNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $617.82 million, a PE ratio of 95.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 539,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,833,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

