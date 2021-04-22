Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce sales of $122.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $123.00 million. Five9 posted sales of $95.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $520.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $519.09 million to $521.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $612.95 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $624.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Five9’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Truist lifted their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.80. The stock had a trading volume of 655,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9 has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.14 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,481 shares of company stock worth $13,549,594. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Five9 by 45.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Five9 by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Five9 by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

