FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.55. 1,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,857. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.46. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90.

Get FirstCash alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.