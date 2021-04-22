First United Bank Trust Sells 348 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First United Bank Trust reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.11. 4,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

