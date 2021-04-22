First United Bank Trust Sells 2,416 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

First United Bank Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust owned about 0.16% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $902,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period.

Shares of GBF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,630. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.49 and a one year high of $127.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.58.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

