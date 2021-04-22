First United Bank Trust Purchases 169 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 12.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.9% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.2% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 42,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $388.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,817. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $385.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

