First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

