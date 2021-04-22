First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.
Shares of FPF opened at $24.53 on Thursday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
