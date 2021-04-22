First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

FDEU stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.

In other First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $544,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,247.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

