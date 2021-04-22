First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $100.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FSLR. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Solar from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $83.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,809.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,548 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

