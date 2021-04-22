First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%.

Shares of INBK traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $341.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $41.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

