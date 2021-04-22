First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $48.71. 24,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,738. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

