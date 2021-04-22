First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. The company had a trading volume of 85,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

