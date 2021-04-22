First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

FFWM opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Equities research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,862.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Foundation (FFWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.