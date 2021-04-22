First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Trading Up 4.6%

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH)’s share price was up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44.

About First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers & Merchants Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through First Farmers & Merchants Bank, it engages in the provision of commercial and mortgage banking services. It also offers community lending services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Columbia, TN.

