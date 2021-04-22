First Command Bank Purchases 431 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

First Command Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 673.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $176.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,104.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $177.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.71 and a 200 day moving average of $154.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

