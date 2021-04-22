First Command Bank Purchases 109 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.3% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.