First Command Bank Invests $32,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $75.91 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

