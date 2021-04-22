First Command Bank Has $51,000 Stock Position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV)

First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRIV. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

Get Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIV opened at $27.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $28.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.