First Command Bank Buys Shares of 700 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

First Command Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $241.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.33 and its 200-day moving average is $213.38. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $243.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

