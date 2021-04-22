First Command Bank Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

