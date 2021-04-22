First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post sales of $97.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the highest is $100.00 million. First Busey posted sales of $96.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $408.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.88 million to $422.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $415.12 million, with estimates ranging from $405.15 million to $436.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.73 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

BUSE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,565. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Busey has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

