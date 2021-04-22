Financial Survey: Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) vs. Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Prologis (NYSE:PLD) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Simon Property Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Prologis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prologis has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simon Property Group and Prologis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.76 billion 6.71 $2.10 billion $12.04 9.77 Prologis $3.33 billion 25.48 $1.57 billion $3.31 34.66

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Prologis. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prologis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Simon Property Group and Prologis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 2 9 7 0 2.28 Prologis 0 0 12 1 3.08

Simon Property Group currently has a consensus target price of $102.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.65%. Prologis has a consensus target price of $115.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.69%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prologis is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and Prologis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 27.22% 56.28% 4.12% Prologis 38.21% 4.67% 3.08%

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Prologis pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Simon Property Group pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prologis pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Prologis has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Simon Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Prologis on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in December 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

