Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after buying an additional 1,005,213 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,034,000 after buying an additional 718,916 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,623,000 after buying an additional 656,662 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after buying an additional 584,309 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,580. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $108.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.09 and its 200 day moving average is $90.68.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

