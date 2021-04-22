Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.8% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.18. The company had a trading volume of 14,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,070. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $173.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.