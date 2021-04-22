Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $85.45. 25,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,689,561. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

