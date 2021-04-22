Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 341,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 45,818 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.96. 203,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,879. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.82. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $55.41.

