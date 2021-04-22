FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Sells $29,582,040.00 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FDX opened at $278.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.41. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in FedEx by 2,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.