FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Sells $29,582,040.00 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of FDX opened at $278.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $305.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.41. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in FedEx by 2,928.2% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
