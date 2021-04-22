FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 6,979 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

SNY stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

