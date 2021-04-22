FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

