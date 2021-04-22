FDx Advisors Inc. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 58,114 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 54,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of -398.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

