FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in The Middleby by 46.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Middleby by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $181.99 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.08.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Middleby in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.56.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

