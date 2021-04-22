FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,852 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 113,610 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $133.50 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

