Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,350 shares of company stock worth $297,990. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

