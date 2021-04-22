FansTime Market Capitalization Reaches $1.83 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $1.60 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00069781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00019734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.63 or 0.00711805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00094209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,211.87 or 0.08110874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00049189 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

