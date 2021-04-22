Falcon Wealth Planning Buys Shares of 7,782 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $50.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

