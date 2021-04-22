Falcon Wealth Planning Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.6% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.39. 2,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,359. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.92 and a 52-week high of $139.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

