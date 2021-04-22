Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Increased to C$600.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

FFH has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$630.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$562.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.42. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$319.37 and a twelve month high of C$580.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$544.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$468.44.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The company had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 49.1500036 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total value of C$1,246,989.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,519,094.49.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.