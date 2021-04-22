Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 12-Month High at $537.54

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $537.54 and last traded at $537.54, with a volume of 2123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $527.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $487.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

