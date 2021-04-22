FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE FDS traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $320.93. 1,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,335. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.73 and a 52 week high of $363.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.87 and a 200-day moving average of $322.93.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $761,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,764. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.