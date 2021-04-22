F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FSTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Laidlaw began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ FSTX opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.78. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,675,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

