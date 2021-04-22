Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 486,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,768,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

