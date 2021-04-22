Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 3.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $237.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

