Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 7,310 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.83.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.73. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

